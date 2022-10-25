Senior Business Analyst

Understand the business requirements and through structure process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by technical experts to craft analytical solution. Ensure robust process and business documentation is maintained and update to date inline with product road maps. Building strong relationships across a range of teams involved in analytical delivery.

Requirements

Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners

Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)

Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS

Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket

Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

Document the SLA

Participate in internal delivery forums

Qualifications

Informatics or relevant degree, or similar

Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.

Business/process mapping

Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Understanding of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Understanding of fraud and operations environment

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

