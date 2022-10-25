Senior .NET Developer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Solid experience in Back-end web development, using

Solid experience in Front-end web development, using HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and other popular JavaScript

libraries

Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design C#, ASP.NET& MVC4

Experience in WCF, Web services

Experience using advantages, SSRS and SSIS will be advantages

At least 5 years of SQL development experience and at least 3 years experience in performance tuning

Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

Senior .NET Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position