SENIOR .NET FULL STACK DEVELOPER

We’re looking for a Senior .Net Full Stack Developer to be part of our Customer Interaction team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of Microsoft development tools and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class systems.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions

You should have:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience within building applications

Have a proven experience developing web services (WCF, REST)

Be technically skilled in C#.Net, ASP.Net MVC, AngularJS, jQuery, JavaScript and WCF

Have a good understanding of XML and JSON

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

The following would be advantageous:

Agile development methodologies, Test Driven Development and SOA

Experience in configuring and maintaining TFS / Azure DevOps Build and Deployment pipelines

Exposure to Kafka or similar enterprise stream-processing platforms

Duration: Six Month Contract

