Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 25, 2022

We are currently looking for a Senior Project Manager with a minimum of 7 years project management experience.
The ideal candidate must have experience in coaching Agile product development delivery with the delivery teams. Must have a strong understanding of retail insurance product development. Must have strong Agile/SAFe Methodology and recognized project management methodology experience. Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial.

Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Coaching Agile Product Development Delivery
  • Retail Insurance Product Development
  • PPO and Jira
  • Agile / SAFe Methodology

