Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking for a Senior Project Manager with a minimum of 7 years project management experience.

The ideal candidate must have experience in coaching Agile product development delivery with the delivery teams. Must have a strong understanding of retail insurance product development. Must have strong Agile/SAFe Methodology and recognized project management methodology experience. Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial.

Hybrid work model

Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Coaching Agile Product Development Delivery

Retail Insurance Product Development

PPO and Jira

Agile / SAFe Methodology

