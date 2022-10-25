Senior SQL Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Integration of new sources of data into the company databases
Integration of data into relevant workflow processes
Analysis of data from various sources
Test own programs
Debugging of programs
Deployment planning and execution
Updates of data models
Leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior SQL Developer to assist with the integration of new sources into the Company databases and assist on a contract basis
Minimum Requirements
Degree or Diploma in IT or equivalent
8 Years SQL Development experience
Good Understanding of Agile & SDLC Methodology
Experience coding complex algorithms in MS TSQL including SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
At least 5 Years SQL and SSIS ETL experience
Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehousing
Basic understanding of UML