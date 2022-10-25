Senior SQL Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Integration of new sources of data into the company databases

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes

Analysis of data from various sources

Test own programs

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data models

Leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior SQL Developer to assist with the integration of new sources into the Company databases and assist on a contract basis

Minimum Requirements

Degree or Diploma in IT or equivalent

8 Years SQL Development experience

Good Understanding of Agile & SDLC Methodology

Experience coding complex algorithms in MS TSQL including SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

At least 5 Years SQL and SSIS ETL experience

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehousing

Basic understanding of UML

