Senior Systems Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal saon_careerjunctionza_state

Senior Systems Engineer

Accelerate your learning curve in this world class environ.

7+ Years’ experience in Information Technology

Experience with system engineering design strategies and techniques

Security (S+)

Experience of VMware Virtualisation technology, clustering, resource groups, Site Recovery Manager (SRM).

Linux/Unix server and systems administration

Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience

Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

Understanding ITIL procedures.

Desired Skills:

System Engineering Design Strategies

VMware

