Software Quality Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Software Quality Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: Our client is in search of a Non Functional Software Quality Engineer(SQE) who will be working on a 12 month contract.

The SQE will use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the

overall quality of the solution.

Skills and Experience: Experience required:

Agile Dvelopment

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Critical Thinking; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Programming; Operations Analysis; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Active Learning; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Administration and Management; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Organising, Planning, and Prioritising Work; Analysing Data or Information; Thinking Creatively; Documenting /Recording Information; Scheduling Work and Activities;

Coordinating the Work and Activities of Others; Coaching and Developing Others; Developing Objectives

and Strategies

Data Analysis

Benchmark skills: Reading Comprehension; Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Operations Analysis; Systems Analysis; Mathematics; Mathematical Reasoning; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Processing Information; Analysing Data or Information; Interacting With Computers; Getting Information; Evaluating Information to Determine

Compliance with Standards; Interpreting the Meaning of Information for Others; Investigative; Attention to Detail; Analytical Thinking

Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages.

Java development with J2EE and/or springboot knowledge

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Programming; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting With Computers

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Reinforce and support the bank??s drive of Agile and nWoW??s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product

Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts,

Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

