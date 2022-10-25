Software Quality Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is in search of a Non Functional Software Quality Engineer(SQE) who will be working on a 12 month contract.
The SQE will use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the
overall quality of the solution.
Skills and Experience: Experience required:
Agile Dvelopment
- Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Critical Thinking; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Programming; Operations Analysis; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Active Learning; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Administration and Management; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Organising, Planning, and Prioritising Work; Analysing Data or Information; Thinking Creatively; Documenting /Recording Information; Scheduling Work and Activities;
Coordinating the Work and Activities of Others; Coaching and Developing Others; Developing Objectives
and Strategies
Data Analysis
- Benchmark skills: Reading Comprehension; Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Operations Analysis; Systems Analysis; Mathematics; Mathematical Reasoning; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Processing Information; Analysing Data or Information; Interacting With Computers; Getting Information; Evaluating Information to Determine
Compliance with Standards; Interpreting the Meaning of Information for Others; Investigative; Attention to Detail; Analytical Thinking
- Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.
- Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.
- Optional C# and Python languages.
Java development with J2EE and/or springboot knowledge
- Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Programming; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting With Computers
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Reinforce and support the bank??s drive of Agile and nWoW??s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles
- Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.
- Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.
- Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.
- Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.
- Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:
- Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product
- Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
- Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts,
- Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values.
- Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.
- Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
- Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:
- Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
- Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.
- Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
- Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.