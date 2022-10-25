Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases

Creation and maintenance of test data.

Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts.

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control.

Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture.

Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing.

Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back office applications.

Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

Software Tester Certification Experience

Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing.

Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts.

Experience in agile development practices.

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines.

Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems.

Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment.

Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment.

Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQLDeveloper and Selenium.

Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants

Technical Competencies:

Customer Oriented

Relationship management

Risk Management

Software Testing and Automation

Quality Management

Agile Methodology

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Agile Testing

Sql Server

Oracle Sql

Nosql

Coded UI

SoapUI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for Software Tester to join their team in fast-paced environment.

12 months contract-(Onsite), Vaccination is mandatory

