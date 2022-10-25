SQL Developer at iLaunch – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsible for development in TSQL

SSRS Reports

Testing of development work

Engage with scrum team to develop project work

Our Client, an International Software Development Company requires the skills of a SQL Developer to assist with development of solutions to local and international clients

Minimum Requirements

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Equivalent

4 Years SQL Development experience, with advanced T-SQL knowledge

Good understanding of Data imports between SQL databases

Power BI and Database design experience will be an advantage

