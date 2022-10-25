Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: At Prime Reason, we believe that the collective effort of all our people is the key to the success of our implementations and ongoing engagement with our customers.

Our vibrant and independent people are organised into autonomous teams on a project by project basis and stay close to the customers through the lifespan of the engagement, which opens up opportunities for growth and development.

This is a great time for a Systems Analyst to join the team, as there are several extremely interesting projects in the pipeline and the successful candidate will have the opportunity to make a significant impact. You will work on multiple implementations for new and existing clients.

If you can successfully manage multiple complex projects at the same time, you??ll do well in this role. You??ll work with a variety of clients, teams and data sets and we??ll count on your organization and commitment to perfection. You know that one small mistake can disrupt results. Fortunately, you have an eye for the smallest details and a talent for flawless execution. You??re process-oriented and great at documentation ?? talents critical for this role.

Skills and Experience:

Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space

Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions

Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

Participate in the solution design process

Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments

Analyze, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes

Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping

Be the main technical contact for new clients as they implement solutions and provide answers to detailed technical questions

Pro-actively identify ways of improving the implementation processes and documentation

Troubleshoot customer issues, Become a subject matter expert in core product offerings

Support and provide training to both customers and the rest of the team

Personality and Attributes:

Fluency in English is mandatory

Strong oral and written communications skills.

Organisational and prioritisation skills.

Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.

Technology and system savvy

Numeracy skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.

Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality.

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

Be a team player

Good Time Management

