Test Analyst

Roles and Responsibilities: ? Conduct quality-control tests and analyses to ensure that software

meets or exceeds specified standards and end-user requirements

? Develop detailed test strategies, plans and cases for modified and/or

new systems based on technical and business specifications in

accordance with company standards

? Test and analyse each component/phase of the systems development

life cycle including the project requirements, design and programs

? Identify and create necessary test data.

? Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements

? Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester

? Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing – Business

Readiness Testing)

? Assist with the test script execution and validations.

? Perform test documentation and Test analysis

? Perform defect logging and reporting

? Assist with new functionality and Regression testing

? Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics

? Risk identification and reporting

? Liaison with development team and business analysts

? Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect

Logs, Progress reports)

? Perform scope and test effort estimations

? Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing

accordingly

? Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management

? Post implementation production support (after care)

