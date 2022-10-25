Test Analyst

Roles and Responsibilities: ? Conduct quality-control tests and analyses to ensure that software
meets or exceeds specified standards and end-user requirements
? Develop detailed test strategies, plans and cases for modified and/or
new systems based on technical and business specifications in
accordance with company standards
? Test and analyse each component/phase of the systems development
life cycle including the project requirements, design and programs
? Identify and create necessary test data.
? Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements
? Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester
? Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing – Business
Readiness Testing)
? Assist with the test script execution and validations.
? Perform test documentation and Test analysis
? Perform defect logging and reporting
? Assist with new functionality and Regression testing
? Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics
? Risk identification and reporting
? Liaison with development team and business analysts
? Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect
Logs, Progress reports)
? Perform scope and test effort estimations
? Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing
accordingly
? Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management
? Post implementation production support (after care)