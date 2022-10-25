USER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST
Leading fashion retailer in Cape Town has a new vacancy for a User Experience Specialist to join their team.
RESPONSIBLE FOR:
- Designing Customer led interfaces to features and capabilities on the website and other digital channels , enabling the best Customer experience.
- Conducts research using user experience methodologies.
- Planning and designing new concepts to enhance the Customer online experience.
- Designs solutions and produces user experience outputs.
- Gather, understand, and document requirements with regards to the user experience component.
- Facilitates design discussions, influence stakeholders, presents results and solutions.
- Ensures seamless and cohesive user experiences through sophisticated user interfaces.
- Focuses on designing Customer interaction insights through user centric analysis and evaluation techniques.
- Applies them to usability-based interface design to ensure the provision of the best possible solution to specified business requirements.
- Effective communication to all relevant stakeholders
KNOWLEDGE
- Understanding of African digital market and customers
- Knowledge of legal compliance
- Customer knowledge on the target users / customer
- Customer discovery and research
- Agile development and execution
- Understanding of methodologies
- Data Knowledge, data gathering and analysis, generating insights and execution
Skills:
- Ability to influence and engage across all levels of the business
- Technology and design development
- Stakeholder management
- Innovative and solution-orientated
Technical:
- UX and market research
- Mobile Application and Web Interface Design
- User Journeys
- Web and Data Analysis
- User Experience testing and interface prototyping
EXPERIENCE:
Essential:
- Experience and proven success in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs (5 years)
- Experience as UX Designer or Lead and proven record of successfully designing UX and prototyping new features (2 years)
Preferred:
- User-Centered, Interface or User Experience design
- Lead Customer User experience
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12, Matric
- A bachelor’s degree in business, IT, engineering, marketing or related field
Closing date 30th of November 2022.
Desired Skills:
- Digital channels
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric