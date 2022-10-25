User Experience Specialist

USER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST

Leading fashion retailer in Cape Town has a new vacancy for a User Experience Specialist to join their team.

RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Designing Customer led interfaces to features and capabilities on the website and other digital channels , enabling the best Customer experience.

Conducts research using user experience methodologies.

Planning and designing new concepts to enhance the Customer online experience.

Designs solutions and produces user experience outputs.

Gather, understand, and document requirements with regards to the user experience component.

Facilitates design discussions, influence stakeholders, presents results and solutions.

Ensures seamless and cohesive user experiences through sophisticated user interfaces.

Focuses on designing Customer interaction insights through user centric analysis and evaluation techniques.

Applies them to usability-based interface design to ensure the provision of the best possible solution to specified business requirements.

Effective communication to all relevant stakeholders

KNOWLEDGE

Understanding of African digital market and customers

Knowledge of legal compliance

Customer knowledge on the target users / customer

Customer discovery and research

Agile development and execution

Understanding of methodologies

Data Knowledge, data gathering and analysis, generating insights and execution

Skills:

Ability to influence and engage across all levels of the business

Technology and design development

Stakeholder management

Innovative and solution-orientated

Technical:

UX and market research

Mobile Application and Web Interface Design

User Journeys

Web and Data Analysis

User Experience testing and interface prototyping

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

Experience and proven success in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs (5 years)

Experience as UX Designer or Lead and proven record of successfully designing UX and prototyping new features (2 years)

Preferred:

User-Centered, Interface or User Experience design

Lead Customer User experience

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12, Matric

A bachelor’s degree in business, IT, engineering, marketing or related field

Closing date 30th of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

Digital channels

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position