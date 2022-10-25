User Experience Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 25, 2022

USER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST

Leading fashion retailer in Cape Town has a new vacancy for a User Experience Specialist to join their team.

RESPONSIBLE FOR:

  • Designing Customer led interfaces to features and capabilities on the website and other digital channels , enabling the best Customer experience.
  • Conducts research using user experience methodologies.
  • Planning and designing new concepts to enhance the Customer online experience.
  • Designs solutions and produces user experience outputs.
  • Gather, understand, and document requirements with regards to the user experience component.
  • Facilitates design discussions, influence stakeholders, presents results and solutions.
  • Ensures seamless and cohesive user experiences through sophisticated user interfaces.
  • Focuses on designing Customer interaction insights through user centric analysis and evaluation techniques.
  • Applies them to usability-based interface design to ensure the provision of the best possible solution to specified business requirements.
  • Effective communication to all relevant stakeholders

KNOWLEDGE

  • Understanding of African digital market and customers
  • Knowledge of legal compliance
  • Customer knowledge on the target users / customer
  • Customer discovery and research
  • Agile development and execution
  • Understanding of methodologies
  • Data Knowledge, data gathering and analysis, generating insights and execution

Skills:

  • Ability to influence and engage across all levels of the business
  • Technology and design development
  • Stakeholder management
  • Innovative and solution-orientated

Technical:

  • UX and market research
  • Mobile Application and Web Interface Design
  • User Journeys
  • Web and Data Analysis
  • User Experience testing and interface prototyping

EXPERIENCE:
Essential:

  • Experience and proven success in translating business requirements into customer-centric wireframes, user journeys and designs (5 years)
  • Experience as UX Designer or Lead and proven record of successfully designing UX and prototyping new features (2 years)

Preferred:

  • User-Centered, Interface or User Experience design
  • Lead Customer User experience

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12, Matric
  • A bachelor’s degree in business, IT, engineering, marketing or related field

Closing date 30th of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

  • Digital channels

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

