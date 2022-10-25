Westcon-Comstor showcases Palo Alto Networks’ success

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announed that vendor partner Palo Alto has been recognised as a leader for its offerings and its strategy in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report.

According to research by Technavio, the global network security firewall market size is expected to grow by $3.04 billion from 2021-2026. This explosive growth is driven partly by the adoption of cloud technologies and fuelled by the increased use of devices “outside the firewall” in a hybrid work model. Palo Alto, a strategic vendor of Westcon-Comstor, is perfectly poised to help partners take advantage of this growth by offering clients next-generation firewall solutions.

“We are thrilled with Forrester’s recognition of Palo Alto in its recent The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report, as it highlights the increasing popularity of its solutions and their effectiveness,” says Rentia Booysen, Westcon director at Westcon-Comstor. “As Africa faces an ongoing security skills shortage, solutions such as Palo Alto take the guesswork out of security, helping end users get ahead of attackers. This, coupled with its use of AI and its Zero Trust approach, is putting a new name to real-time security.”

In a recent announcement, Palo Alto Networks stated that it was among the ten select vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q4 2022 Enterprise Firewalls report and received the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

According to the Forrester report: “Palo Alto Networks, long known as the inventors of the next-generation firewall (NGFW), demonstrate real innovation across multiple criteria in the network security space. The company’s vision for network security is infused with AI and Zero Trust principles. The execution of both is impressive.” The report also notes: “Palo Alto Networks’ new policy creation wizards use AIOps to continuously recommend best practices on any change, effectively providing real-time guardrails to the user. It would be difficult to overstate how much better this approach is vs. the competition.”