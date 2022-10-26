A hybrid approach to learning empowers students

Today’s students have come to expect flexibility when it comes to learning.

This is according to the latest survey from Splashtop, which surveyed more than 1 000 higher-education students throughout the US and the UK to better understand their remote learning and technology preferences.

Results indicate that 84% of university students believe remote access to computer labs is important to their education and could improve their performance. These findings point to an ongoing shift in the way students prefer to learn.

“The new generation of students today expect technology that can help them learn more efficiently and effectively — wherever they are,” says Nityasha Wadalkar, director of product marketing at Splashtop.

Additional findings from the survey include:

* For an optimal learning experience, students prefer a blend of in-person and remote access to education resources, particularly when it comes to lab computers. When it comes to the classroom, students still want face time with their instructors and peers. In fact, 46,2% of students still feel they learn best on-campus, while 38,2% prefer a mix of online and in-person classes. More than 84% of students believe having remote access to computer labs is important and could improve their performance, citing the ability to manage classes, projects and work according to their schedules as primary motivators.

* Bring-your-own-device to class has become the norm, making remote technology a critical component for students to access needed software and resources. Today’s digital native students increasingly expect their education experience to mirror their lifestyle outside of school, with seamless access to the information they need from their devices. Respondents report using an average of 1,8 devices, which include a mix of laptops, smartphones, desktops, tablets and Chromebooks.

* Overwhelmingly, students expect their university to provide the IT support they need. More than 90% of students surveyed said they expect their university to provide technical support when they experience issues, making remote IT support increasingly valuable to universities that want to create a more dynamic digital experience for students.