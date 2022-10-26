Analyst Programmer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The candidate will be responsible forÃ‚Â designing and providing production support

Responsible for quality of completed product and design objectives

Provide support to the testing teamÃ‚Â and work on data fix documentation

Provide support with data presentation

Responsible for daily checks and individual allocation of task

ReportÃ‚Â on completed tasks

Our Client is currently looking to contract a senior analyst programmer to join their team

Minimum Requirements

The candidate must have knowledge of the following technologies:

IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL

WINDOWS OS

COBOL

C & C++

FTP

SQL

Foundation (FCP)

