Analyst Programmer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The candidate will be responsible forÃ‚Â designing and providing production support
Responsible for quality of completed product and design objectives
Provide support to the testing teamÃ‚Â and work on data fix documentation
Provide support with data presentation
Responsible for daily checks and individual allocation of task
ReportÃ‚Â on completed tasks
Ã‚Â
Ã‚Â
Ã‚Â
Ã‚Â
Our Client is currently looking to contract a senior analyst programmer to join their team
Minimum Requirements
The candidate must have knowledge of the following technologies:
- IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL
- WINDOWS OS
- COBOL
- C & C++
- FTP
- SQL
- Foundation (FCP)