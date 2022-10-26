Our client, an underwriting firm in Cape Town has a Permanent position available for Business Analyst with some knowledge of Change Management. This is a Hybrid position. Some office attendance will however be necessary. The position would be ideal for a candidate who can play a critical role in the implementation and maintenance of appropriate and effective technology solutions who also has a energetic, self-starter personality with a keen interest in technology.
You will need to enjoy the nature of working in a medium-sized business that will require you to roll up your sleeves and be immersed in a variety of tasks, often as the only individual in the Company with your particular skillset.
- A relevant qualification in Business Analysis, Information Technology or Commerce
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business analysis or a similar role
- Experience in the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
- Superior analytical skills and detail-oriented
- Excellent documentation skills
- A confident and clear communicator, both verbally and in writing, with the ability to explain complex concepts in simple terms
- Experienced in preparing detailed reports and facilitating presentations and workshops
- High level of IT literacy and an eagerness to continuously research, learn, test and adopt relevant new technology, and the ability to keep staff motivated and engaged during the change management phase of new technology implementation
- Advanced Excel skills
- Experience with relevant software to facilitate business analysis and process mapping
- Familiar with working in an agile development environment
- Experience in project management and project management software
- A basic to intermediate level of proficiency in SQL
- Experience with short-term insurance policy administration systems is advantageous, in particular Cardinal360
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- An enthusiastic, hands-on attitude
- The ability to work independently and under pressure and being resilient
- Enjoys working in a small team, or alone in some cases, without the support of peers
- Be comfortable in managing and coordinating external service providers
- Act as the main liaison between the business and the providers of the Policy Administration System as well as related software applications
- Understand business needs as they relate to a potential change, transformation or implementation of new processes and technology
- Articulate business requirements clearly, simply and in sufficient detail to enable technology partners to develop and maintain high quality solutions
- Analyse existing business processes, identify areas for improvement, design and implement solutions
- Perform and document requirements analysis, and communicate it to internal and external stakeholders
- Coordinate and drive the implementation of a new policy administration system, including the migration from the legacy system
- Take ownership of product specification documentation, ensuring it is kept up to date and changes are clearly communicated to all stakeholders
- Stay abreast of the latest development in technology solutions that will help drive the company’s digital transformation strategy
- Support the business in its digital transformation journey by acting as a change agent
- Advising the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Analyse data requirements as it relates to the implementation of new systems and technology and to drive the improvement in data quality of existing systems and applications
- Facilitate workshops, meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings and to gather information
- Explain technical jargon to non-technical and/or operational teams
- Building relationships with staff at all levels as well as external stakeholders
- Act as a super-user for specific business applications
- Assist with designing and maintaining relevant training material and assist with delivering training material to staff
- Design, implement and maintain relevant policies, procedures and SOPs
- Lead, coordinate and participate in UAT and functional testing
- Manage projects, develop project plans, and monitor project
- Act as a Deputy Information Officer for the purposes of POPIA
- Assess business policies, processes and procedures to ensure the company meets privacy regulations
- Support the business’s data protection efforts by implementing the principles of “privacy by design” in all business processes, applications and services
- Perform data protection impact assessments to support the identification and mitigation of risks from the processing of personal information
- Work with stakeholders across the business to ensure that records of processing are documented, accurate, complete, and up to date for all processing activities
- Maintaining technical knowledge by keeping abreast of developments in privacy regulation applicable to the Company
