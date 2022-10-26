Business Analyst – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience Requirements

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme.

Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g. SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

The Job Requirements

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and Production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Learn more/Apply for this position