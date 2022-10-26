Business Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client, an underwriting firm in Cape Town has a Permanent position available for Business Analyst with some knowledge of Change Management. This is a Hybrid position. Some office attendance will however be necessary. The position would be ideal for a candidate who can play a critical role in the implementation and maintenance of appropriate and effective technology solutions who also has a energetic, self-starter personality with a keen interest in technology.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

You will need to enjoy the nature of working in a medium-sized business that will require you to roll up your sleeves and be immersed in a variety of tasks, often as the only individual in the Company with your particular skillset.

A relevant qualification in Business Analysis, Information Technology or Commerce

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business analysis or a similar role

Experience in the short-term insurance industry is advantageous

Superior analytical skills and detail-oriented

Excellent documentation skills

A confident and clear communicator, both verbally and in writing, with the ability to explain complex concepts in simple terms

Experienced in preparing detailed reports and facilitating presentations and workshops

High level of IT literacy and an eagerness to continuously research, learn, test and adopt relevant new technology, and the ability to keep staff motivated and engaged during the change management phase of new technology implementation

Advanced Excel skills

Experience with relevant software to facilitate business analysis and process mapping

Familiar with working in an agile development environment

Experience in project management and project management software

A basic to intermediate level of proficiency in SQL

Experience with short-term insurance policy administration systems is advantageous, in particular Cardinal360

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

An enthusiastic, hands-on attitude

The ability to work independently and under pressure and being resilient

Enjoys working in a small team, or alone in some cases, without the support of peers

Be comfortable in managing and coordinating external service providers

Act as the main liaison between the business and the providers of the Policy Administration System as well as related software applications

Understand business needs as they relate to a potential change, transformation or implementation of new processes and technology

Articulate business requirements clearly, simply and in sufficient detail to enable technology partners to develop and maintain high quality solutions

Analyse existing business processes, identify areas for improvement, design and implement solutions

Perform and document requirements analysis, and communicate it to internal and external stakeholders

Coordinate and drive the implementation of a new policy administration system, including the migration from the legacy system

Take ownership of product specification documentation, ensuring it is kept up to date and changes are clearly communicated to all stakeholders

Stay abreast of the latest development in technology solutions that will help drive the company’s digital transformation strategy

Support the business in its digital transformation journey by acting as a change agent

Advising the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Analyse data requirements as it relates to the implementation of new systems and technology and to drive the improvement in data quality of existing systems and applications

Facilitate workshops, meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings and to gather information

Explain technical jargon to non-technical and/or operational teams

Building relationships with staff at all levels as well as external stakeholders

Act as a super-user for specific business applications

Assist with designing and maintaining relevant training material and assist with delivering training material to staff

Design, implement and maintain relevant policies, procedures and SOPs

Lead, coordinate and participate in UAT and functional testing

Manage projects, develop project plans, and monitor project

Act as a Deputy Information Officer for the purposes of POPIA

Assess business policies, processes and procedures to ensure the company meets privacy regulations

Support the business’s data protection efforts by implementing the principles of “privacy by design” in all business processes, applications and services

Perform data protection impact assessments to support the identification and mitigation of risks from the processing of personal information

Work with stakeholders across the business to ensure that records of processing are documented, accurate, complete, and up to date for all processing activities

Maintaining technical knowledge by keeping abreast of developments in privacy regulation applicable to the Company

Desired Skills:

