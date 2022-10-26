Chad Baker is new MD of First Distribution

First Distribution has brought back Chad Baker as its MD, 22 years after he left the company.

Baker started his ICT career with First Distribution in 1995, serving as the national sales manager for four years. He has been in the industry in a number of executive positions and is now returning to lead the business.

He left First Distribution to join IBM South Africa, where he stayed for 10 years, rising through the ranks as the telecommunications and industrial executive. He has also worked at Nokia, XON, NEC Africa and, more recently, at Bytes Managed Solutions and Altron Systems Integration where he was the MD.

Baker will take of the First Distribution reins from Debbie Abrahall, who has been running the company for the last 28 years and now moves to Epsidon Technology Holdings where, together with Tony Abrahall, will oversee the group strategy and look at new acquisitions for the Epsidon Group of companies.