CRM Developer at KPMG – Gauteng Parktown

The MS Dynamics CRM Solutions Developer is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customisation, and integration of MS Dynamics CRM in the enterprise.
Key responsibilities:
- Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionals to implement MS Dynamics CRM solutions.
- Develop and maintain a platform roadmap. Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company.
- Integrate existing systems and services into the MS Dynamics CRM architecture
- Assist with deployment and provisioning activities
Core Competency Requirements
Proficient with developing, deploying, customizing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Demonstrated proficiency in installing and deploying MS Dynamics CRM Organizations
Demonstrated proficiency in customizing and creating MS Dynamics CRM entities
Demonstrated proficiency in understanding and implementing business workflows and processes
Demonstrated proficiency in using the either the MS Dynamics CRM SDK or plugin platforms.
Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft .NET 4.5+ development using C# Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments
Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment
Proven communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
Knowledge and Expertise:
- Over 3 years MS Dynamics CRM consultancy experience
- Strong understanding of MS Dynamics 365, MS Dynamics CRM v8.0 and higher
- Experience of working on full life cycle implementations across multiple versions of MS Dynamics CRM/365
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills
- Excellent understanding and knowledge of core Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 modules
- Microsoft SQL Server understanding
- Ability to create high quality functional documentation and strong requirements gathering skills.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft products (SQL Server
- IIS) Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) for Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2011 Experience working on an agile development team.