CRM Developer at KPMG

The MS Dynamics CRM Solutions Developer is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customisation, and integration of MS Dynamics CRM in the enterprise.

Key responsibilities:

Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionals to implement MS Dynamics CRM solutions.

Develop and maintain a platform roadmap. Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company.

Integrate existing systems and services into the MS Dynamics CRM architecture

Assist with deployment and provisioning activities

Core Competency Requirements

Proficient with developing, deploying, customizing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Demonstrated proficiency in installing and deploying MS Dynamics CRM Organizations

Demonstrated proficiency in customizing and creating MS Dynamics CRM entities

Demonstrated proficiency in understanding and implementing business workflows and processes

Demonstrated proficiency in using the either the MS Dynamics CRM SDK or plugin platforms.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft .NET 4.5+ development using C# Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Proven communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Knowledge and Expertise:

Over 3 years MS Dynamics CRM consultancy experience

Strong understanding of MS Dynamics 365, MS Dynamics CRM v8.0 and higher

Experience of working on full life cycle implementations across multiple versions of MS Dynamics CRM/365

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Excellent understanding and knowledge of core Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 modules

Microsoft SQL Server understanding

Ability to create high quality functional documentation and strong requirements gathering skills.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft products (SQL Server

IIS) Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) for Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2011 Experience working on an agile development team.

