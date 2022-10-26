Data Analyst

Oct 26, 2022

Our Client is urgently looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.
Job description

  • Analyse Business requirements for data use cases
  • Collect, interpret and analyze data to identify patterns and trends working towards areas of improvement
  • Build effective and user-friendly dashboards and reports for stakeholders at a variety of levels and provide training to end users on how to navigate them
  • Quantify the data quality score of datasets using completeness, validity and accuracy
  • Create and maintain Data Dictionaries and Metadata
  • Filtering and cleaning data
  • Map Data Lineage from source to target
  • Create specifications for data transformations
  • Locating and defining new process improvement opportunities
  • Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices
  • Support stakeholders with ad-hoc queries

Job requirements

  • Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualisation of data
  • Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations and pivot tables
  • Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualisation
  • Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualising patterns
  • Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations
  • Adequate SQL skills
  • Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools
  • Software Development fundamentals
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences
  • College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or quantitative field
  • Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)
  • Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)
  • MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)
  • SCRUM and Agile Methodology

