Data Analyst

Our Client is urgently looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.

Job description

Analyse Business requirements for data use cases

Collect, interpret and analyze data to identify patterns and trends working towards areas of improvement

Build effective and user-friendly dashboards and reports for stakeholders at a variety of levels and provide training to end users on how to navigate them

Quantify the data quality score of datasets using completeness, validity and accuracy

Create and maintain Data Dictionaries and Metadata

Filtering and cleaning data

Map Data Lineage from source to target

Create specifications for data transformations

Locating and defining new process improvement opportunities

Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices

Support stakeholders with ad-hoc queries

Job requirements

Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualisation of data

Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations and pivot tables

Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualisation

Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualising patterns

Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations

Adequate SQL skills

Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools

Software Development fundamentals

Critical thinking skills

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences

College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or quantitative field

Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)

MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)

SCRUM and Agile Methodology

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

MCSA

SCRUM

AGILE

Learn more/Apply for this position