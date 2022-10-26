Our Client is urgently looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.
Job description
- Analyse Business requirements for data use cases
- Collect, interpret and analyze data to identify patterns and trends working towards areas of improvement
- Build effective and user-friendly dashboards and reports for stakeholders at a variety of levels and provide training to end users on how to navigate them
- Quantify the data quality score of datasets using completeness, validity and accuracy
- Create and maintain Data Dictionaries and Metadata
- Filtering and cleaning data
- Map Data Lineage from source to target
- Create specifications for data transformations
- Locating and defining new process improvement opportunities
- Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices
- Support stakeholders with ad-hoc queries
Job requirements
- Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualisation of data
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations and pivot tables
- Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualisation
- Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualising patterns
- Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations
- Adequate SQL skills
- Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools
- Software Development fundamentals
- Critical thinking skills
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences
- College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or quantitative field
- Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)
- Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)
- MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)
- SCRUM and Agile Methodology
