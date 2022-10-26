Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Exciting opportunities for Data Engineers at a large fast paced, high tech company looking to grow their team in Cape Town for either perm or contract roles with competitive salaries.

As a Data Engineer you will be tasked to simplify access to the services and resources, governing and maintaining the platform as well as design and implement data pipelines and systems to enable clean and usable data to manage and maintain the underlying platform that supports all teams.

Key responsibilities:

Ensuring that data systems meet the company’s regulatory commitments, and that data is reliable and efficient

Support best business capabilities for high performance database solutioning

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment by contribution and participation in the relevant Data Governance Frameworks

Partner with Technology, Business and other stakeholders to ensure that database structures, programmes and applications meet business delivery requirements.

Design and implement scalable end-to-end database solutions including:

address issues of data migration i.e. validation, clean-up and mapping and consistently apply data dictionaries

Data cleanse using data bricks

component design and development

Data governance and data management frameworks

BI and Warehouse design

In depth knowledge and understanding of:

Data governance and data management frameworks

BI and Warehouse design

Movement of data into the Cloud using the following tools Apache Kafka, Storm, Flume for ingesting data or Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Development Kit (CDK)

Processing data and ensuring the efficient moving of that desperate “Data Lake” data for future analysis and visualization.

Operating with real-time streams, data warehouse queries, JSON, CSV, raw data is a daily occurrence

Key Skills:

Cloud Computing

Azure, AWS, PaaS, Saas

Visualization

PowerBI / Tableau

Analysis

Exploratory Data Analysis – EDA

Automation

Scripting Data Pipelines for scheduled movement of data

Additional Requirements:

SQL

MS SQL server

NoSQL

C#, Json- calling APIs

Python

PowerShell

Apache Spark

Kafka

Scala

Desired Skills:

AWS

azure

Tableau

Power BI

