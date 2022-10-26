Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a Senior Developer with DevOps skills. Our portfolio includes various mid- and long-term projects of development and maintenance of group life insurance software: policy management, member management, underwriting, claims, billing & collection management, management reporting, document management, workflow, data warehouse, communications, etc. Legacy applications have been developed with a mix of older and later versions Microsoft stack of technologies whereas several new applications are Cloud-based.

Our new line of business application requires a strong familiarity with C++ and JavaScript. A more detailed skill set is set out below.

The person hired for this position will work in a multicultural environment with talented colleagues

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create efficient and logical solution designs for the business

Design and code superior technical solutions

Easily recognise system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Consistently deliver high-quality services

Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments

Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles

Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model

Manage the process of innovative change

Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training

Coach other employees through both formal and informal training programs

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or higher

Over 5 years enterprise-level experience in IT

Enterprise experience in maintaining and supporting MS SQL Server

Solid skills in SQL (T-SQL / MS SQL Server)

Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting)

Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)

Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems

VCS (Git)

Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools

Agile Methodology

Solid experience in .NET/C#/HTML/C++

Solid experience in developing/supporting .NET Core and ASP.NET Core applications

Message brokers and queues (Kafka or RabbitMQ)

Familiar with WCF, SOAP or REST web services

Exposure to Cloud solutions, preferably MS Azure

Experience with JavaScript / JQuery / HTML / CSS / XML / JSON / Spring / Hibernate

Experience in Finance/Insurance domains

Experience working with vendors (global & domestic)

Good written and spoken English

Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality & timely delivery

Familiarity with solution architecture

SharePoint Online experience is an advantage

Some exposure to data warehousing and BI is useful

Personal Attributes

Strong problem-solving , conceptual, mathematical & analytical skills

Produce clean and efficient code from specifications

Troubleshoot, debug and enhance existing code

Verify, test and deploy programs and structures

Curious about new technologies

Experience with coaching and mentoring others

Good performance under pressure

Team player

Good project and SDLC oversight

Good communicator

Desired Skills:

developer

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position