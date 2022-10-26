Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

We are looking for a Senior Developer with DevOps skills. Our portfolio includes various mid- and long-term projects of development and maintenance of group life insurance software: policy management, member management, underwriting, claims, billing & collection management, management reporting, document management, workflow, data warehouse, communications, etc. Legacy applications have been developed with a mix of older and later versions Microsoft stack of technologies whereas several new applications are Cloud-based.
Our new line of business application requires a strong familiarity with C++ and JavaScript. A more detailed skill set is set out below.

The person hired for this position will work in a multicultural environment with talented colleagues

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Create efficient and logical solution designs for the business
  • Design and code superior technical solutions
  • Easily recognise system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
  • Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
  • Communicate and enforce coding standards
  • Consistently deliver high-quality services
  • Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments
  • Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles
  • Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
  • Manage the process of innovative change
  • Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
  • Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training
  • Coach other employees through both formal and informal training programs
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or higher
  • Over 5 years enterprise-level experience in IT
  • Enterprise experience in maintaining and supporting MS SQL Server
  • Solid skills in SQL (T-SQL / MS SQL Server)
  • Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting)
  • Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)
  • Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems
  • VCS (Git)
  • Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools
  • Agile Methodology
  • Solid experience in .NET/C#/HTML/C++
  • Solid experience in developing/supporting .NET Core and ASP.NET Core applications
  • Message brokers and queues (Kafka or RabbitMQ)
  • Familiar with WCF, SOAP or REST web services
  • Exposure to Cloud solutions, preferably MS Azure
  • Experience with JavaScript / JQuery / HTML / CSS / XML / JSON / Spring / Hibernate
  • Experience in Finance/Insurance domains
  • Experience working with vendors (global & domestic)
  • Good written and spoken English
  • Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality & timely delivery
  • Familiarity with solution architecture
  • SharePoint Online experience is an advantage
  • Some exposure to data warehousing and BI is useful

Personal Attributes

  • Strong problem-solving , conceptual, mathematical & analytical skills
  • Produce clean and efficient code from specifications
  • Troubleshoot, debug and enhance existing code
  • Verify, test and deploy programs and structures
  • Curious about new technologies
  • Experience with coaching and mentoring others
  • Good performance under pressure
  • Team player
  • Good project and SDLC oversight
  • Good communicator

