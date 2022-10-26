Fears over inflation, business slump haunt outlook

Nearly three quarters of business are wrestling with increased costs, the highest proportion of respondents reporting increased cost pressures for the last decade and over one in three are worried about decreased income.

This is according to the latest edition of the Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) from ACCA and IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), with a similar proportion highlighting foreign exchange volatility as uncertainty and glimpses of recession dominate the latest economic outlook.

For Africa specifically confidence balanced in Q3 after a sizeable reduction in Q2 and remains in line with the median level of confidence seen over the past decade.

Even so, the new orders, capital expenditure, and employment components all declined on the quarter, suggesting a somewhat more pessimistic view from the survey’s respondents in the region. The region is sensitive to energy and food prices. Countries with overseas borrowings will also be hurt by the combination of rising US interest rates and an appreciating dollar.

Two developments in the global economy further underlined the precarious nature of the commercial environment. First, an increase in the number of respondents reporting “problems securing prompt payment,” which has risen to the highest level in four years. This could be the first sign of an increase in the number of organisations that may be experiencing cash-flow difficulties.

At the same time, there has been a noticeable rise in the numbers reporting “problems accessing finance,” with the most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in 40 years likely to hit corporate liquidity.

The data also shows confidence on the economic outlook remaining well below the median reading over the past decade, while the other three indicators that are more closely related to economic activity – new orders, capital expenditure, and employment – all showed a further deterioration. Taken as a whole, the series are consistent with slower global growth for the remainder of the year, coupled with inflationary pressures rising.

Jamie Lyon, head of skills, sectors and technology at ACCA, comments: “Our latest Global Economic Conditions survey points to obvious ongoing challenges in the global economy, a reflection of the continued economic fallout from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, a further tightening of monetary policy in key jurisdictions and a cost of living crisis.

“One of the key risks will be how much and how quickly central banks will seek to further tighten monetary policy in the months ahead to tame inflationary pressures, and whether or not the global economy could slow more than business leaders expect in 2023.”

Loreal Jiles, vice-president of research and thought leadership at IMA, adds: “For most regions in the world, the GECS survey points to a decline in business orders both in comparison to the previous quarter, and looking across the new orders index over the past year. Coupled with inflationary pressures, it suggests a challenging time for businesses ahead in the next few months.”