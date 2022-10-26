Feature/Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client is currently looking a Feature/Business Analyst to be of their team.

Job description

Discovering the underlying business need to be addressed and information related to the product and project requirements, often through conversations with stakeholders

Elicit requirements using interviews or facilitation sessions as required, understanding the needs from multiple stakeholders

Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system

Identification and definition of user stories or use cases

Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some requirements before the next iteration



Requirements:



Matric

3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development

Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial

Financial Products knowledge

Advanced MS Office

Desired Skills:

Banking

Capital Markets

Global markets

