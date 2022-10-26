Feature/Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client is currently looking a Feature/Business Analyst to be of their team.
Job description
- Discovering the underlying business need to be addressed and information related to the product and project requirements, often through conversations with stakeholders
- Elicit requirements using interviews or facilitation sessions as required, understanding the needs from multiple stakeholders
- Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system
- Identification and definition of user stories or use cases
- Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some requirements before the next iteration
Requirements:
- Matric
- 3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development
- Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial
- Financial Products knowledge
- Advanced MS Office
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Capital Markets
- Global markets