Feature/Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Oct 26, 2022

Our client is currently looking a Feature/Business Analyst to be of their team.
Job description

  • Discovering the underlying business need to be addressed and information related to the product and project requirements, often through conversations with stakeholders

  • Elicit requirements using interviews or facilitation sessions as required, understanding the needs from multiple stakeholders

  • Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system
  • Identification and definition of user stories or use cases

  • Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some requirements before the next iteration


Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development
  • Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial
  • Financial Products knowledge
  • Advanced MS Office

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Capital Markets
  • Global markets

