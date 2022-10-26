Intermediate Java Developer (J2EE & DevOps) at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Brief

Experience:

4 – 5 years experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis.

Qualifications:

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable.

Accountabilities:

Continuous improvement

Design, code, debug and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met.

New and maintenance.

Analyze the effect of new functions on the existing system

Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure.

Implement practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes

Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization.

Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders.

Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialization is provided to enhance performance.

Cost containment

Support the identification, development and implementation of cost-effective processes to increase efficiency and reduce cost drivers related to area of specialization

Continuously review cost / benefit and Return on Investment within area of specialization

Drive customer-centricity

Maintain a high level of impact on other departments to support improved delivery

Continually increase understanding of client and stakeholder needs, satisfaction and service delivery.

Knowledge management

Ensure that adequate knowledge regarding specialization is shared as required and maintained within the research library.

Provide advice and / or training as required.

Maintain, develop and implement specialist knowledge within the day to day operations of the organization.

Maintain expertise level

Be a member of related professional bodies

Ensure CPD (continual professional development) or similar accreditation requirements are met annually to ensure maintained specialist accreditation.

Network key relationships

Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners.

Specialist support to projects

Provide Specialist expertise and ensure best practice related to specialization is implemented in projects, when required.

Conform to project management disciplines when participating in projects.

Represent department or project on appropriate committees related to area of specialization.

Competency Requirements:

Attributes

Credibility: Lead with integrity and trust others as you would like to be trusted -Living the values and being transparent.

Entrepreneurship: Take chances to continuously improve our Customer’s experiences -Driving operational efficiencies.

Influence: Engage with Customers and colleagues to advance the organisation’s welfare -Making work happen.

Collaboration: Build work-related network and share knowledge with colleagues -Building networks.

Ownership: Make critical decisions based on what’s right for the business and Customers -Owning operational decisions and knowing oneself.

Knowledge

Knowledge and application of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)methodology.

Knowledge and application of relevant legislation.

Tech Stack

Java EE

HTML

Jira

Docker

Jboss

Shell Scripting

Windows OS

SQL

IntelliJ

Active MQ (Apache Camel)

Skills

Computer Technology Skills.

Communication Skills.

Business Writing Skills.

System design and development skills.

Attention to Accuracy and Detail.

Problem Solving.

Customer Focus.

Numerical Ability.

Desired Skills:

Java

Database design

system analysis

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position