IOS Software Engineer

Oct 26, 2022

This role can be fully remote

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

You will:

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:
  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solution-based
  • Flexible
  • And take pride in your work

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • 3 year computer science degree preferred (or equivalent experience)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
  • Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Swift, for both iPad and iPhone
  • Full understanding of the iOS application, ViewController, TableView and CollectionView life-cycles.
  • Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.

Desirable Skills

  • Objective C development experience
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Alamofire etc)
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework
  • Any experience with Android

