IT Auditor

OUTLINE

AUDIT INSPECTOR: IT FOCUS

CA WITH IT AUDIT EXPERIENCE

DEPARTMENT: INSPECTIONS

JOHANNESBURG EAST

REMUNERATION: Highly competitive salary and other attractive

benefits

Overview:

Join a dynamic team of inspectors within the auditing space and play a part in protecting the public and integrity of the profession by

contributing your combined external audit and Information Technology (IT) audit

experience, performing robust inspections of audit firms’ quality control systems and

audits.

REQUIREMENTS

CA (SA) who trained in public practice (external audit) with at least 6 years post

qualification experience in external statutory audits.

RA registration / Eligibility to register as an RA is advantageous.

Private sector / IFRS audit experience essential.

At a minimum, a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) qualification with full

ISACA membership (CPD up to date).

At least 5 years IT Audit related experience within an external audit firm.

Quality control reviews or audit technical support advantageous.

Minimum at a Senior Manager or equivalent position in an auditing environment.

Excellent technical knowledge and experience in auditing and financial reporting

standards.

Be able to critically analyse the performance of Information Technology General Controls

and Application control audits against information technology industry standards and

International Standards on Auditing (ISA).

The candidate should also have a good understanding of current and emerging

technologies used in the audit process for risk assessment and/or to gather audit

evidence (e.g., data query and analysis, automation and robotics technologies,

blockchain technologies).

Require an understanding and appreciation of the role in protecting the investing

public.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Participating in the team planning and scoping of risk-based inspections.

Inspecting planned audit engagements and firms’ quality control policies and procedures;

discussing findings; consulting and preparing high quality reports in a timely manner.

Preparing high quality inspection files with evidence of inspections in a timely manner.

Participating in relevant projects of the company in fulfilling its mandate. Responsible for

inspecting audit engagements and firms’ quality control policies and procedures,

discussing findings, and preparing reports.

Responsible to critically analyse the performance of Information Technology General

Controls and Application control audits against information technology audit standards

and International Standards on Auditing (ISA).

Contribute/Champion inspections processes on current and emerging technologies used

in the audit process for risk assessment and/or to gather audit evidence (e.g. data query

and analysis technologies, automation and robotics technologies, blockchain

technologies etc.)

Support the Inspections Department on IT audit related matters during its inspection of

audits.

Responsible for keeping up to date with the latest accounting and auditing standards and

the practical implementation thereof

ATTRIBUTES

Unquestionable integrity and objectivity.

A keen interest in IT technology within the modern auditing process.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to maintain a high level of ethics.

Ability to cope with confrontational situations and remain objective.

Ability to give and accept constructive criticism in a professional manner.

Lateral thinker – for example the ability to consider how an error or weakness identified

can impact other areas of the audit or the financial statements.

Excellent knowledge of the latest professional standards and pronouncements.

A keen interest in auditing and the technical aspects of auditing.

Comfortable in a digital world when working or inspecting relevant areas using IT/IS.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail.

Professional maturity and attitude.

Deadline driven with high levels of accuracy.

Excellent time management skills.

High level of maturity, self-motivated and able to work both alone and in a [URL Removed] CONDITIONS

This is an out-of-office position as inspections are mostly performed at the premises of auditors or remotely as required. Due to the nature of the job, the incumbent will sometimes have to travel outside of the Gauteng province.

Please Note – Should you not receive feedback within 3 months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

chartered accountant

CA

IT AUDIT

AUDITOR

CISA

ISACA

CA (SA)

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position