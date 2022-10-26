Junior Software Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client, leaders in the medical space has a vacancy opened for an Junior Software Developer with proven employment in a ‘Programming / Software Development’. Role is based in Durban and is 100% office based. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing high-quality applications. They will also be responsible for designing and implementing testable and scalable code. Responsibilities- Develop quality software and web applications – Analyze and maintain existing software applications – Design highly scalable, testable code – Discover and fix programming bugs.

Qualifications- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field – Development experience with programming languages – SQL database or relational database skills.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Node.js

C#

VB

Sql Server

GraphQL

Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

