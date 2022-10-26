Master Data Specialist Catalogue at Impala – North West Rustenburg

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: To manage and govern the master data function relating to procurement catalogue enabling the procurement of goods and services. This includes project and stakeholder management within the SAP ERP and SAP Ariba platforms

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Engineering Electrical/Mechanical Trade Certificate by means of a recognized

relevant Trade Qualification (Section 13/26D) OR proof of recognised completed apprenticeship contract (completed by means of effluxion of time): NTC 2 (relevant Trade Theory, specialised courses) is essential.

Minimum N5 Certificate in Engineering Studies is essential

Diploma/Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) OR Business Related

studies (Finance/Supply Chain/Logistics/Economics/Statistics/Business/Data Science) is desirable

Minimum of 7 years’ experience as an artisan within the electrical and/or mechanical engineering environment is essential.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a supervisory and/or middle management role within engineering and within a mining and/or metallurgical environment is essential.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in master data management within a large organization utilizing ERP systems such as SAP is desirable.

Good understanding and knowledge of the MHSA, knowledge of all mining related activities and mining equipment, machinery, consumables and services are essential

Good understanding and knowledge of all procurement processes is essential and experience in buying, formal sourcing/tender events is desirable.

A valid driver’s license (EB08) and own transport

Valid medical certificate is essential and must be fit in order to obtain such a certificate

COMPETENCIES:

Good computer literacy (Microsoft Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint) essential.

Extreme attention to detail and a precision work ethic.

Good reporting, communication, administration, people skills and the ability to work under pressure, handle conflict and work independently.

Strong command of the English language.

Self-driven and highly motivated.

Ability to research and find item technical data from the Internet, suppliers of goods/services and end users.

Understanding of UNSPSC classification and different codification ontologies

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Develop and implement a quality standardised SAP catalogue and codification service across the company function from within procurement

Ensure that the company catalogue is maintained according to the adopted codification strategy and standards

Ensure compliance with relevant adopted codification standards (e.g. Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO))

Ensure compliance with all applicable Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality (SHEQ) policies and procedures in line with set standards

Maintain and add materials and services in line with the UNSPSC classification, material group and valuation class descriptions

Manage supplier catalogues via the Ariba portal, approve and integrate such materials and service items with the items in the contracted commercial agreements relating to price, lead time, and unit of purchase

Project manage through pro-active planning, the enlargement of the current catalogue to support the Category management strategies on achieving annual cost savings targets as well as Mining Charter targets

Provide leadership at company standards committees

Adhere to functional policies, standards, guidelines, procedures, code of practices, end-to-end processes, tools, templates, process flow charts, etc.

Interpret relevant end-user requirements to identify and mitigate potential business risks

Lead the change management and play an integrative role among all end users within both procurement and at the operations to ensure two-way communication and final approval / acceptance of master data by end users.

Collaborate and communicate effectively with customers and suppliers

IMPORTANT: Short listed candidates may be subjected to a psychometric assessment. Passing a polygraph is imperative. Preference will be given to candidates from the designated groups in line with the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, the Company’s Recruitment Policy, and Employment Equity Plan.

POPIA Disclaimer: By sending your CV to the e-mail address on this advertisement you agree to:

The processing of your personal information and sharing it with third parties for verifications.

The exercising of your rights provided for by POPIA.

To acknowledge that Impala will keep the record of your personal information confidential.

