Mid-Level Developer – Bellville – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Mid-Level Developer – Bellville – Western Cape

Oct 26, 2022

IT Company requires a Mid-level Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Core Outputs

  • Develop commercial grade web applications
  • Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
  • Mentor Junior Developers
  • Do research on own tasks
  • Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Development Qualification
  • NodeJS – 3 years’ experience
  • VueJS / React / Angular – 3 years’ experience
  • Javascript – 3 years’ experience
  • HTML – 3 years’ experience
  • CSS – 3 years’ experience
  • SQL – 3 years’ experience
  • Linux – 3 years’ experience

Preferable Skills

  • Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience
  • Git – 2+ years’ experience
  • Rest API’s – experience
  • Understanding of Scrum Methodology

Behavioral Competencies

  • Ability to work independently
  • Time management
  • Effective communication
  • Team player
  • Passion for technology
  • Understanding of IT
  • High degree of professionalism
  • Deadline driven
  • Ability to learn
  • Attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Strong analytical problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • java
  • linux
  • sql

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Internet Allowance
  • Cell phone allowance

