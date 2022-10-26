Mid-Level Developer – Bellville – Western Cape Eikenbosch

IT Company requires a Mid-level Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Core Outputs

Develop commercial grade web applications

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

Mentor Junior Developers

Do research on own tasks

Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

Grade 12

Development Qualification

NodeJS – 3 years’ experience

VueJS / React / Angular – 3 years’ experience

Javascript – 3 years’ experience

HTML – 3 years’ experience

CSS – 3 years’ experience

SQL – 3 years’ experience

Linux – 3 years’ experience

Preferable Skills

Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience

Git – 2+ years’ experience

Rest API’s – experience

Understanding of Scrum Methodology

Behavioral Competencies

Ability to work independently

Time management

Effective communication

Team player

Passion for technology

Understanding of IT

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Ability to learn

Attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical problem solving skills

