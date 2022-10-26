Mid-Level Developer – Bellville

IT Company requires a Mid-level Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Core Outputs
- Develop commercial grade web applications
- Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
- Mentor Junior Developers
- Do research on own tasks
- Do planning/ estimation on tasks
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12
- Development Qualification
- NodeJS – 3 years’ experience
- VueJS / React / Angular – 3 years’ experience
- Javascript – 3 years’ experience
- HTML – 3 years’ experience
- CSS – 3 years’ experience
- SQL – 3 years’ experience
- Linux – 3 years’ experience
Preferable Skills
- Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience
- Git – 2+ years’ experience
- Rest API’s – experience
- Understanding of Scrum Methodology
Behavioral Competencies
- Ability to work independently
- Time management
- Effective communication
- Team player
- Passion for technology
- Understanding of IT
- High degree of professionalism
- Deadline driven
- Ability to learn
- Attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
- Strong analytical problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- java
- linux
- sql
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Internet Allowance
- Cell phone allowance