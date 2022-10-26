Network Engineer

Supporting customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting

customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:

– Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forticare/etc)

– Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless lan, wan, sd-wan and sase

(Fortinet/Cisco/Cato/Unifi)

– NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting

– Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team

– Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests

– Aid customer retention and satisfaction

– Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Soft Skills

– Customer focused

– Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

– Good verbal and written communication skills

– Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude

– Team player

– An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will

be a KPI of the role)

– Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

– Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 3 networking, inter-vlan routing and

high-availability network design and management.

– Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities

Technical Qualifications

– Fortinet NSE4 or above level

– Cisco certified

Desired Skills:

Network engineer

Cisco

Fortinet NSE4

Learn more/Apply for this position