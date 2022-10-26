Network Engineer – Western Cape Claremont

Supporting customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting
customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:
– Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forticare/etc)
– Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless lan, wan, sd-wan and sase
(Fortinet/Cisco/Cato/Unifi)
– NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting
– Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team
– Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests
– Aid customer retention and satisfaction
– Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
CORE COMPETENCIES
Soft Skills
– Customer focused
– Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
– Good verbal and written communication skills
– Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude
– Team player
– An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will
be a KPI of the role)
– Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Technical skills
– Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 3 networking, inter-vlan routing and
high-availability network design and management.
– Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities
Technical Qualifications
– Fortinet NSE4 or above level
– Cisco certified
Desired Skills:
- Network engineer
- Cisco
- Fortinet NSE4