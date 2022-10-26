NTT opens new data centre in SA

Dimension Data parent company NTT Ltd has announced the opening of its latest data centre in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg 1 Data Centre is part of NTT’s expansion into the African continent, with a capacity of 12MW covering 6 000m² of IT space once fully built out. The technical infrastructure is supported by N+1 uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), N+1 generator backup, and highly redundant cooling systems. This will provide clients with dedicated sustainable infrastructure, operational control and the design flexibility required to support their high-performance needs.

The facility will cater to hyperscalers and enterprises, providing them with an opportunity to use NTT’s full ICT stack of services, including managed hybrid cloud, network management, collaboration, security, and application monitoring.

Africa is experiencing a digital boom, with a population expected to double by 2050. Estimates show that 615-million users in sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025, a 24% increase from 2020. This growth and reliance on technology is fueling digital transformation initiatives and demand for high-performing data centre space.

NTT is planning to accelerate its data centre footprint in Johannesburg and other African cities to support this growth over the next several years.

The new facility uses a closed-loop chilled water system with air-cooled chillers, meaning that the water running through the cooling systems isn’t evaporated. This reduces the threat of potential drought water restrictions and allows the data center to achieve low power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE).

“We’re incredibly proud to be investing in Johannesburg and extending our global data center footprint to South Africa. The country forms a significant part of NTT’s growth strategy as we continue to support Africa’s digital transformation. The opening of Johannesburg 1 will contribute towards the economic growth and social development of the region, as our clients shape the country of tomorrow”, says Florian Winkler, CEO: global data centres EMEA at NTT Ltd.

“Our presence in Africa is underpinned by the significant digital change we’re seeing across the continent. Companies providing new digital services need data center space with high power density, global connectivity, carrier neutrality, cloud network access, and on-site support to ensure they can continue to grow,” adds Michael Abendanon, head of MEA: global data centres EMEA at NTT Ltd.