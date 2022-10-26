Oracle Developer at KPMG

Oct 26, 2022

The Oracle Applications Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.

Key responsibilities:

  • Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.
  • This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.
  • Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.
  • Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.
  • Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements and projects.

Skills and attributes required for the role:

  • Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented
  • Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent client focus
  • The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines
  • Team player who is self-aware
  • Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed
  • Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). Technical knowledge of Oracle applications
  • Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required. Some experience with RICE (Reports
  • Interfaces
  • Conversions
  • Extensions)
  • Forms
  • BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher
  • Workflow
  • OAF
  • sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.