Oracle Developer at KPMG

The Oracle Applications Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.
Key responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.
- This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.
- Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.
- Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.
- Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements and projects.
Skills and attributes required for the role:
- Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented
- Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent client focus
- The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines
- Team player who is self-aware
- Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed
- Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment
Desired Skills:
- Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). Technical knowledge of Oracle applications
- Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required. Some experience with RICE (Reports
- Interfaces
- Conversions
- Extensions)
- Forms
- BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher
- Workflow
- OAF
- sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting