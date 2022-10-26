Oracle Developer at KPMG

The Oracle Applications Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.

This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.

Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.

Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.

Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements and projects.

Skills and attributes required for the role:

Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented

Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent client focus

The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines

Team player who is self-aware

Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed

Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment

Desired Skills:

Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). Technical knowledge of Oracle applications

Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required. Some experience with RICE (Reports

Interfaces

Conversions

Extensions)

Forms

BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher

Workflow

OAF

sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting

