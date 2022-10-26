QA Automation Engineer

Oct 26, 2022

Ideal candidates look like:

  • Someone with at least 4 years’ experience within the QA role.
  • Strong experience with best practises and a sound understanding of what makes a quality codebase.
  • The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

  • BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
  • Experience with automated testing suites; e.g. Cypress, Newman, Selenium.
  • Experience with BDD Cucumber framework.

Job Description:

  • We think about testing across multiple planes; this is how we approach testing.
  • Test Analysis and Test Management (Documenting)
  • Identify, record, document bugs, and improvements in Jira (Documenting)
  • Manual Testing
  • Front-end
  • API/Backend
  • Automation
  • Cypress
  • Newman
  • Security testing
  • Performance Testing
  • Estimate & Prioritise testing activities
  • Identify opportunities for test automation
  • Perform thorough regression testing as required
  • Review requirements, specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback
  • Create and maintain detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases for the different products to ensure development outputs meet acceptance criteria, technical specifications, and product goals
  • Driving automation and tools for the company to assess operation and quality of existing features and systems.
  • Liaise with internal stakeholders (e.g. developer teams, product owners, etc. ) to identify system requirements & resolve bugs
  • Working alongside other QA engineers in regards to bringing tools to assess Quality across the organisation.
  • Playing an active role in sharing knowledge and learnings and thereby letting your colleagues learn and shine.
  • Mentoring other QA Engineers
  • Involved in interviews & growing the Engineering team
  • Lead with compassion and kindness when someone makes mistakes and take the time to encourage good habits

Soft skills that will help you succeed:

  • Understanding the product thoroughly – asking good questions and building on existing documentation will get you there.
  • Be adaptable – within payments things can change on a daily basis.
  • Healthy communicator – you’ll be engaging with a broad spectrum of people, technical and non-technical.
  • Analytical – Look beyond the requirements to understand the “why” we are doing a thing.
  • Proactive and Organized. There are a lot of things to do and a lot of autonomy.
  • Maintain a positive outlook – you will be working around issues across our systems and building reinforcement test cases

Tech stack:

  • QA Tooling: Postman, Newman, Cypress, TestRail, BrowserStack
  • Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript.
  • Backend: Python, Node, PHP.
  • Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
  • Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.
  • Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git.
  • Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

What sort of things are coming up on QA’s roadmap:

  • Consolidating and improving our automation suites coverage
  • Creating & formalising the Peach QA processes.
  • Creating a Postman workspace for multiple teams throughout Peach, for automation and adhoc passive testing.
  • Defining best practises for managing various teams tickets/work.QA

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • selenium
  • Test automation
  • Testing Automation
  • postman
  • tester
  • qa
  • Web Testing

