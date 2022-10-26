Senior Developer

Core Outputs
- Develop commercial grade web applications
- Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
- Mentor Junior Developers
- Do research on own tasks
- Do planning/ estimation on tasks
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12
- Development Qualification
- NodeJS – 5 years’ experience
- VueJS / React / Angular – 5 years’ experience
- Javascript – 5 years’ experience
- HTML – 5 years’ experience
- CSS – 5 years’ experience
- SQL – 5 years’ experience
- Linux – 5 years’ experience
Behavioral Competencies
- Ability to work independently
- Time management
- Effective communication
- Team player
- Passion for technology
- Understanding of IT
- High degree of professionalism
- Deadline driven
- Ability to learn
- Attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
- Strong analytical problem solving skills
Process for Applying
Make sure that the following information is provided with your application:
- All qualifications
- Previous Employers (If Applicable)
- Duties and Achievements
- Contact numbers
- Workplace details
- Provide a summary of experience gained in each role and in which technologies or with which tools
- Include all working experience, even if not directly related to your field of expertise
- Include certified copies of your qualifications and ID together with your application
- It is compulsory to complete the above information
Applications that do not meet this requirement will automatically be disqualified.
Desired Skills:
- Elastic Search/Mongo/NoSQL
- Git
- Rest API`S
- Scrum Methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Introduction
The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.
The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid