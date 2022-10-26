Senior Developer

Core Outputs

Develop commercial grade web applications

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

Mentor Junior Developers

Do research on own tasks

Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

Grade 12

Development Qualification

NodeJS – 5 years’ experience

VueJS / React / Angular – 5 years’ experience

Javascript – 5 years’ experience

HTML – 5 years’ experience

CSS – 5 years’ experience

SQL – 5 years’ experience

Linux – 5 years’ experience

Behavioral Competencies

Ability to work independently

Time management

Effective communication

Team player

Passion for technology

Understanding of IT

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Ability to learn

Attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical problem solving skills

Process for Applying

Make sure that the following information is provided with your application:

All qualifications

Previous Employers (If Applicable)

Duties and Achievements

Contact numbers

Workplace details

Provide a summary of experience gained in each role and in which technologies or with which tools

Include all working experience, even if not directly related to your field of expertise

Include certified copies of your qualifications and ID together with your application

It is compulsory to complete the above information

Applications that do not meet this requirement will automatically be disqualified.

Desired Skills:

Elastic Search/Mongo/NoSQL

Git

Rest API`S

Scrum Methodology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Introduction

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

