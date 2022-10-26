Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a X2 Senior Test Analysts to join our team on a 12 Month contract in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT Related Qualification

Experience Required:

  • 7+ years?? experience
  • API Testing experience: Postman and SOAP UI
  • Experience in writing and analysing SQL queries
  • Testing APIs, microservices
  • Experience working with QC/ALM
  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:The Test Analysts will be responsible for:

  • All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
  • Creating and maintaining test plans across projects.
  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.
  • Assisting Junior test analysts in identifying functional scenarios.
  • Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution suits.
  • Identifying, maintaining and flag test cases for regression and automation purpose
  • Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment.
  • Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke, UAT).
  • Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.
  • Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.
  • Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, daily stand-ups, demo, etc.
  • Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting.
  • Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meeting.
  • Participating in business sign off meeting.
  • Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by the QA team.
  • Support ways of work initiatives.
  • Support knowledge sharing initiatives.
  • Conduct test case design reviews and sign off.
  • Conduct test case execution review and sign off.
  • Assist in resolving QA technical issues.
  • Support environment alignment efforts with 3rd party integration team.
  • Support and maintain test process improvement initiatives.
  • Support and maintain test tools and frameworks.
  • Report on test progress to Stakeholders (Exco, PMS, Delivery team.)
  • Engage QAs in ways of work discussion (Wow).
  • Encourage and apply QA Best practices.
  • Assist junior testers in estimating work effort in backlog and planning.

