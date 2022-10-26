Software Engineer ( Machine Learning )

This position reports to the respective Engineering Manager for that team.

We are looking for an experienced Machine Learning Engineer to join one of our versatile and creative development teams.

As a Machine Learning Engineer, your expertise directly translates into the development of robust machine learning models in the e-commerce domain. You come from a development background with an emphasis on applied machine learning. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve the existing machine learning models and participate in the development of new ones.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a growing and dynamic team of machine learning engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.

Your responsibilities will include:

Work with a firehose of customer data.

Analyze, build, evaluate and productionise machine learning models.

Touch all aspects of the business in your domain.

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts to solve specific use cases.

Work with teammates on design and code reviews.

Keep abreast of developments in the machine learning domain.

The skills and attributes we need:

Be creative

Be flexible

Be a team player

Be data oriented

Take pride in your work

Be a good communicator

Qualifications & Preferred Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer).

Three (3) years’ experience applying machine learning to real-world problems.

Three (3) years’ commercial software development experience.

Strong understanding of statistical analysis, modeling and machine learning techniques.

Strong knowledge of different types of recommendation systems.

Experience building backend systems at scale with a strong focus on data processing and machine learning.

Experience working within an agile team that is operationally hands-on and an advocate of that culture.

Experience with Python

Experience with Linux

Experience with BigQuery.

Experience with TensorFlow, Scikit-learn, PyTorch and Pandas.

Experience with deploying machine learning to production environments.

Data Mining and Big Data experience.

Bonus Skills and Experience:

MSc (master of science) or PhD (doctorate).

Experience with cloud-based platforms such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Experience with Elasticsearch.

Experience with end-to-end machine learning frameworks such as Kubeflow, TensorFlow Extended or MLflow.

Experience with serving machine learning models, such as TensorFlow Serving or KServe.

Desired Skills:

Machine learning

Engineering Software

Computer science

Algorithm Design

Python

BigQuery

Linux

