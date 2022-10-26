Systems Engineer (Endpoint Management)

One of the leading giants in the retail space are the hunt for a Systems Engineer with Endpoint Management experience to join their dynamic team of Engineers.

Cape Town and this is a 12 month renewable contract.

The ideal candidate should have:

Grade 12

3-5 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure

3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT

3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms

ESSENTIAL

5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services

3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)

3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.

3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes

Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Microsoft directory

Active Directory

Endpoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

