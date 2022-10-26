Systems Engineer (Endpoint Management)

One of the leading giants in the retail space are the hunt for a Systems Engineer with Endpoint Management experience to join their dynamic team of Engineers.
Cape Town and this is a 12 month renewable contract.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Grade 12
- 3-5 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- 5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure
- 3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT
- 3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms
ESSENTIAL
- 5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
- 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services
- 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
- 3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)
- 3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.
- 3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes
- Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- Microsoft directory
- Active Directory
- Endpoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma