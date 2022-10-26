Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Supporting customers throughout Southern Africa and in the UK, the Systems Engineer will assist our 1st

line helpdesk team where needed, and provide end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by

the customer.

– Manage Tickets and Requests

– Receive and record all calls from our customers

– Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation

– Assist with technical escalation of issues from 1st line helpdesk team

– Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations

– Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA

– Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets

– Aid customer retention and satisfaction

– Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation

CORE COMPETENCIES

Soft Skills

– Customer focused

– Analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

– Good verbal and written communication skills

– Confident and self-motivated with a positive can-do attitude

– Team player

– An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will

be a KPI of the role)

– Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Technical skills

– Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching

– Good knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and

OneDrive.

– Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including networking, windows OS and applications, email

flow and routing, and Office 365 services.

– Powershell scripting and use for administration

Technical Qualifications

– Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Microsoft certifications

Office 365 Exchange

