We are currently looking for a Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:
- Good experience with test automation
- Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL
- Execute testing on both Web front-end and back-end systems (Configurations)
- Experience in Agile & Scrum Methodology
- Excellent Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools (Selenium, Postman, JIRA)
This is a Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations) Gauteng. [[Email Address Removed]]
Desired Skills:
- Test Automation
- SQL
- Selenium
- Agile
- Scrum
- Postman