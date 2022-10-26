Test Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 26, 2022

We are currently looking for a Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

    • Good experience with test automation
    • Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL
    • Execute testing on both Web front-end and back-end systems (Configurations)
    • Experience in Agile & Scrum Methodology
    • Excellent Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools (Selenium, Postman, JIRA)

This is a Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations) Gauteng. [[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

  • Test Automation
  • SQL
  • Selenium
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Postman

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.