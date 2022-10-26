Test Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are currently looking for a Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

Good experience with test automation



Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL



Execute testing on both Web front-end and back-end systems (Configurations)



Experience in Agile & Scrum Methodology



Excellent Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools (Selenium, Postman, JIRA)

This is a Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations) Gauteng. [[Email Address Removed]]

