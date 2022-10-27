Angular Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Rocks

Our client is looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 11+ with a passion for building web front end applications.

Requirements:

Involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.

Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment.

Solid understanding with API architecture with Web Services, REST & JSON.

Strong experience with integrated system environments.

Debugging and troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Creativity and innovation, relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.

Strong application / software development experience in Angular 11+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure DevOps.

Strong technical / software engineering background.

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Desired Skills:

Angular JS

Angular 11

Frontend

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Azure

Agile

REST

JSON

