Angular Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Rocks

Oct 27, 2022

Our client is looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 11+ with a passion for building web front end applications.

Requirements:

  • Involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.
  • Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment.
  • Solid understanding with API architecture with Web Services, REST & JSON.
  • Strong experience with integrated system environments.
  • Debugging and troubleshooting.
  • Write well documented and maintainable code.
  • Creativity and innovation, relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
  • Strong application / software development experience in Angular 11+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
  • Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure DevOps.
  • Strong technical / software engineering background.
  • Strong technical understanding of Angular framework.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular JS
  • Angular 11
  • Frontend
  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Azure
  • Agile
  • REST
  • JSON

