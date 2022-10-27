Applications Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

Our vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner of choice on the African continent. In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, while we take care of their payment needs. We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy. We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms.

Based in Cape Town, we work with small and large sellers to provide a complete toolkit to accept, manage and disburse payments through web and mobile.

Why we’re hiring for this role:

Applications Engineers are critical to our merchant journey. As an Applications Engineer you will work closely with our onboarding, sales, engineering and products teams to ensure our merchants experience seamless and effortless integration support.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Interface directly with our merchants and their technical teams, serving as their primary technical point of contact during integration

Understand user requirements and communicate how we can solve their business and technical challenge

Partner with our Product, Engineering and Account Management team in helping customers understand what is technically possible

Spend time interacting with users by email, phone and Zoom/similar

Optimize our internal and external documentation and processes surrounding a host of products

Partner with our Team Lead to support in refining tools and practices to increase the efficiency of self-service, the accuracy of our recommendations, and the quality of service to merchants

What we’d like you to have:

An understanding of technical systems and the ability to translate that knowledge to support merchants

Background/experience working with various switches such, Base24, ACI, Bankserv, technical Banking experience with payments and Issuing Card etc

A curiosity and drive to work with team members across the organisation to deliver excellent support to our merchants

The ability to self organize and initiative to identify opportunities for improvement

Previous payments experience is a plus

The ability to foster strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Strong business writing and spoken English

An understanding of multiple programming languages, such as Python or JavaScript

valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

What else is in it for you?:

We’re a passionate group of individuals working on enabling African entrepreneurs to develop and succeed in digital commerce. We usually start our monthly Company Town Hall with a quick meditation via the HeadSpace App, which we all have access to as a perk. Medical Aid via Discovery is also covered, with the additional perk of Healthy Company as our Employee Assistance Programme (Mental, Physical, Legal and Financial Wellbeing).

What do people say about working here? We have a diverse, family-orientated team where failure is allowed. We fail fast and aim to succeed even quicker.

