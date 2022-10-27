Business Analyst (PDRS & AE360) at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Oct 27, 2022

Overview:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Minimum requirements / Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
  • Experience in CI/CD pipelines.
  • Experience in leading international Projects and roll-out
  • Experience with workflow systems will be beneficial.
  • Cloud, containerisation and API experience will be beneficial.
  • ITIL knowledge and experience for support processes will be beneficial.

Job Requirements:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, DevOps etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem-Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs:

  • Analyse, design and standardise PDRS & AE360 processes.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in localand international locations.
  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Define target infrastructure and co-ordinate development and testing tasks.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.